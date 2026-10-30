Holmberg has a career-high 4 points as the Lightning beat the Jets 6-4 to remain unbeaten at home

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pontus Holmberg set a career high with four points on a goal and three assists, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning remain unbeaten at home with a 6-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Brayden Point, John Carlson and Conor Geekie all scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots.

The Lightning improved to 6-0 at home to tie a franchise record to start a season.

Neil Pionk, playing his 600th game, scored twice. Kyle Connor and Dylan Samberg also scored for the Jets and Mark Scheilffele had three assists.

Stuart Skinner allowed five goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Nico Daws to start the third period. Daws finished with nine saves in his Winnipeg debut.

Winnipeg is winless (0-5-2) in the past seven games, including three consecutive regulation losses since trading goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey.

The Jets' last victory came on Oct. 13.

After Point and Pionk traded goals in the first period, Tampa Bay pulled away in the second period with four goals, including three in the final 4:04.

Geekie backhanded in a pass from Dominic James at 9:43 before Cirelli scored a power-play goal at 15:56, getting his stick on a cross-crease pass from Holmberg. Carlson made it 4-1 at 18:07 as he one-timed Holmberg's pass from the left faceoff dot. Hagel finished off the period with a tap-in from Cirelli at the back post with 56 seconds left in the period.

Winnipeg scored two goals less than two minutes apart in the third to cut into the lead. Perfetti fed Samberg for a one-handed redirect at 7:00 while Pionk scored his second at 8:50, with Dawson Mercer registering his first point with the Jets on the play. Connor scored with 2:49 left to make it a one-goal game.

Holmberg added an empty-net goal with 1:33 left.

Up next

Jets: At Florida Panthers on Friday.

Lightning: At Nashville on Saturday.

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