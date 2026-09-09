Home runs by Bryce Eldridge, Christian Koss lead Giants past Cardinals 2-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryce Eldridge hit a solo home run in the first inning and extended his on-base streak to 17 games, Christian Koss connected the next inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Giants right-hander Landen Roupp (9-13) allowed two hits over six scoreless innings with four walks and two strikeouts. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third as San Francisco won for a third straight time with him on the mound. And Roupp won a second straight decision spanning three outings on the heels of a five-start losing streak.

Joel Kuhnel made his home debut after being claimed off waivers from the Brewers last Friday and recorded the final four outs for his seventh save, allowing a two-out single to Nathan Church and Bryan Torres' RBI single before Iván Herrera grounded out to end the 2-hour, 25-minute game. Pinch-runner Victor Scott II replaced Torres and stole second to put the tying run in scoring position.

Dylan Smith, who has been used for regular ninth-inning duties, had pitched a night earlier and blew a save, but the Giants hung on to win 5-4 in 11 innings.

Alec Burleson singled in the first then drew three walks a day after the Cardinals slugger hit his career-best 22nd home run with a splash shot into McCovey Cove beyond right field.

Lefty Quinn Mathews (1-3) surrendered the two home runs and five hits with four strikeouts and two walks making his sixth career start and fifth on the road for St. Louis.

Cardinals second baseman Thomas Saggese extended his career-best hitting streak to nine games when he singled in the seventh inning.

The Giants hadn't earned a winning series against the Cardinals since sweeping a three-game set in June 2023. This series marks the first meeting of the year between the clubs, who will play their second three-game set next Monday to Wednesday in St. Louis.

Up next

RHP Andre Pallante (12-6, 3.51 ERA) pitches the series finale for St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon opposite Giants RHP Blade Tidwell (0-2, 4.43).

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