Hornets point guard Coby White to miss preseason with calf strain

Charlotte Hornets point guard Coby White suffered a left calf strain during training camp and will miss the entire preseason, the team announced.

It’s unclear if White will be available for the regular season opener Oct. 21 at Brooklyn.

The Hornets said updates on White will be provided when more is known about the extent of the injury.

White had been expected to take over the starting point guard spot after the team traded LaMelo Ball to Minnesota earlier this offseason. In 21 games with the Hornets last season White averaged 15.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Charlotte's first preseason game is Tuesday night at home against the Nets.

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