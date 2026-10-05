Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Hornets point guard Coby White to miss preseason with calf strain

A guard sustained a calf strain during training camp; the injury will sideline the player for the entire preseason

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Hornets point guard Coby White to miss preseason with calf strain
Hornets point guard Coby White to miss preseason with calf strain

Charlotte Hornets point guard Coby White suffered a left calf strain during training camp and will miss the entire preseason, the team announced.

It’s unclear if White will be available for the regular season opener Oct. 21 at Brooklyn.

The Hornets said updates on White will be provided when more is known about the extent of the injury.

White had been expected to take over the starting point guard spot after the team traded LaMelo Ball to Minnesota earlier this offseason. In 21 games with the Hornets last season White averaged 15.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Charlotte's first preseason game is Tuesday night at home against the Nets.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Medvedev fue descalificado por pegarle un pelotazo a un espectador y Djokovic jugará la final en Pekín
    1

    Daniil Medvedev fue descalificado en Pekín por pegarle un pelotazo a un espectador y Novak Djokovic jugará la final

  2. La dura advertencia del CEO de Grupo Antelo sobre los autos chinos
    2

    Gonzalo Ibarzabal, CEO de Grupo Antelo: “La competencia marcará quiénes se quedan”

  3. El bolsonarismo gana fuerza en el Congreso y prepara su ofensiva: amnistía para Jair Bolsonaro e impeachment de jueces
    3

    El bolsonarismo gana fuerza en el Congreso de Brasil y prepara su ofensiva: amnistía para Jair Bolsonaro e impeachment de jueces

  4. El maleficio de Lula y el fin de una era en Brasil
    4

    Elecciones en Brasil: el maleficio de Lula y el fin de una era