House scores 30 as Furman defeats Northern Iowa 98-83

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tom House scored 30 points as Furman beat Northern Iowa 98-83 on Saturday.

House shot 9 for 14 (7 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (3-0). Abijah Franklin scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Luka Toews had 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu led the way for the Panthers (1-1) with 20 points and two blocks. Northern Iowa also got 17 points and two steals from Carson Vis. Greyson Uelmen also had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Furman took the lead with 15:46 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. House led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 44-31 at the break. House scored a team-high 19 points in the second half.

Up next

Furman plays Wednesday against Holy Cross on the road, and Northern Iowa hosts Green Bay on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.