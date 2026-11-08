Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

House scores 30 as Furman defeats Northern Iowa 98-83

Furman defeated Northern Iowa 98-83 on Saturday; the win keeps the team undefeated through its first three games

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
House scores 30 as Furman defeats Northern Iowa 98-83
House scores 30 as Furman defeats Northern Iowa 98-83TWITTER - TWITTER

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tom House scored 30 points as Furman beat Northern Iowa 98-83 on Saturday.

House shot 9 for 14 (7 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (3-0). Abijah Franklin scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Luka Toews had 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu led the way for the Panthers (1-1) with 20 points and two blocks. Northern Iowa also got 17 points and two steals from Carson Vis. Greyson Uelmen also had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Furman took the lead with 15:46 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. House led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 44-31 at the break. House scored a team-high 19 points in the second half.

Up next

Furman plays Wednesday against Holy Cross on the road, and Northern Iowa hosts Green Bay on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Reclamos, recitales y una columna que avanza hacia el Congreso
    1

    Marcha del Orgullo: reclamos, recitales y una columna que avanza hacia el Congreso

  2. Los empresarios que pagaron la visita pastoral tendrán un cara a cara con el Papa
    2

    Los empresarios que pagaron la visita pastoral tendrán un cara a cara con el Papa

  3. El presidente de Israel eligió a su principal rival para formar gobierno
    3

    El presidente de Israel elige a Gadi Eisenkot, rival de Netanyahu, para formar gobierno

  4. los destinos de playa están a tope en este inesperado fin de semana largo por la visita de León XIV
    4

    “Es el mejor del año”: los destinos de playa están a tope en este inesperado fin de semana largo por la visita de León XIV