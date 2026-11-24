Houston pushed its way past two highly ranked opponents in Las Vegas to vault the Cougars into top spot in the AP Top 25 . Now a bunch of top teams behind them will make their own treks west to try their luck in some Thanksgiving-week tests there.

The Players Era 16 welcomes seven ranked teams into its double-bracket event to Las Vegas and begins play Tuesday.

One eight-team bracket features No. 5 Texas Tech, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 13 St. John's and No. 25 Louisville. The other features features No. 15 Alabama, No. 17 Miami and No. 22 Gonzaga. Both wrap up Friday.

Of those first-round games, only one pairs two ranked teams: Tuesday's tilt between the Red Raiders and Cardinals.

“It's a really, really solid talented group of teams,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters after last week's win against Montana State . "It's three games in four days, so you have to prepare for anything and everything.

“You can play against a team that zones you for 40 minutes, then the next day you might play against a team that presses you and plays up-tempo. And the last game might be a 50-48 grinder.”

Duke, UConn add to a stacked Vegas calendar

Beyond the Players Era event, there's also a marquee nonconference matchup between No. 10 UConn and No. 16 Duke. Wednesday's game is a rematch of last year's unforgettable NCAA Elite Eight meeting won by the Huskies, who rallied from 19 down to win on Braylon Mullins' last-second 3-pointer.

It's part of a brutally demanding slate for the Blue Devils. They lost to now-No. 11 Michigan State in Chicago on Nov. 10, followed by last week's 21-point home loss to now-No. 4 Illinois that included giving up 46 points to Andrej Stojakovic for the most ever by an opponent at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Illinois loss left coach Jon Scheyer at a loss for his team's lack of competitive fight, noting: “Anything's on the table for us.” That prompted him to juggle the starting lineup for Saturday's win against Washington State in California .

“It's just such in the early stages of the identity of our team and figured out all that stuff," Scheyer said after that win. "We're going to continue to look at some different things as guys continue to grow, as guys continue to figure out — and as I continue to figure out — what each guy can do and how they work together.

"I wouldn't be surprised if you saw a different lineup again on Wednesday.”

No. 2 Virginia, No. 8 Arizona headline offshore tourneys

The warm-weather tropical tournaments have been a long-running Thanksgiving fixture of college basketball's calendar. They're back with the Maui Invitational in Hawaii and the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

No. 2 Virginia and No. 24 Memphis play at Atlantis, with the Cavaliers playing in a four-team round-robin event while the Tigers play in a four-team tournament bracket. Those games take place Wednesday and Friday.

Eighth-ranked Arizona and No. 19 BYU headline the eight-team Maui bracket, which runs from Monday through Wednesday.

A top-10 tussle is possible in San Diego

Sixth-ranked UCLA and seventh-ranked Texas headline the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, with a chance to set up a championship-round meeting with wins in the four-team event openers on Thanksgiving Day.

The Longhorns face Georgetown before the Bruins face Saint Mary's. The winners meet the next day for the title, while the losers meet in the third-place game.

Cougars open play as No. 1 at home

Houston won the Players Era 8 event last week, taking down preseason No. 1 Florida and then-No. 11 Kansas to close out a title run. That helped the Cougars leap seven spots to the No. 1 ranking in Monday's latest poll, marking the 12th week that they've reached the top spot under Kelvin Sampson.

Houston plays two home games this week, first against Oakland on Friday and then Sunday against Queens.

“Houston’s a really, really great program in a really good spot," Florida coach Todd Golden said Monday, adding: "Houston’s kind of the bar right now, I feel like. We’re not quite there, but I think it’s realistic to expect us to get there if we keep working the way we have so far.”

Watch list

Texas A&M and Minnesota were the two leading vote-getters among unranked teams.

The Aggies (6-0) head to the Battle 4 Atlantis for matchups Wednesday against Xavier and Friday against Marquette. The Gophers (7-0) play once this week, facing California on Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

AP Sports Writer Mark Long in Florida contributed to this report.

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