Houthi rebels say multiple airstrikes targeted them in Yemen, and other Mideast developments

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday again blamed Saudi Arabia for multiple airstrikes overnight that targeted areas along Yemen's northern border with the kingdom and its western coastline. Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to the claim, but the strikes came hours after air raid sirens blared in the Saudi capital and explosions were heard.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here .

Houthis say multiple airstrikes hit areas in Yemen under their control

The rebel-run al-Masirah satellite television said Tuesday two airstrikes hit the Houthi-held Red Sea island of Kamaran, while a third hit Qanawis district, 55 kilometres (34 miles) northwest of the port city of Hodeida.

The station also reported airstrikes in the province of Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia.

Al-Masirah blamed Saudi Arabia for the strikes, but didn’t provide further details.

The rebels also said they shot down a Saudi drone over the Houthi stronghold province of Saada, which is in northern Yemen on the border with Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

The strikes came hours after Saudi Arabia sounded air raid sirens Monday evening in the capital, Riyadh, and residents heard explosions.

The Houthis also said they fired a ballistic missile towards King Khalid International Airport , which has been hammered by a string of deadly attacks in recent days.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.