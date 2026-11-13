How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/13/2026

Stocks fell in shaky trading on Wall Street Friday, but the market still posted its first winning week since early October.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Friday and closed with a weekly gain of 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%.

Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Nvidia shares fell again, a day after the AI industry was rocked by the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang. Oil prices were little changed. Treasury yields rose in the bond market. Stocks in Europe were mixed.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.73 points, or 0.4%, to 7,561.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50.46 points, or 0.1%, to 52,347.55.

The Nasdaq composite fell 229.82 points, or 0.9%, to 25,136.27.

The Russell 2000 fell 8.57 points, or 0.3%, to 2,790.49.

For the week

S&P 500 is up 184.81 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 1,061.82 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 556.85 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.38 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 716.17 points, or 10.5%.

The Dow is up 4,284.26 points, or 8.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,894.28 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 308.58 points, or 12.4%.