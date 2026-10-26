How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/26/2026
US stock indices closed higher amid volatile trade; meanwhile international markets reacted to political developments
- 1 minuto de lectura'
U.S. stocks climbed amid a shaky day for markets worldwide, as AI stocks keep swinging and Brazilian stocks tumble.
The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%. AI-related stocks remained unsettled following weeks of sharp swings.
Later this week will come earnings reports from nearly one out of every three stocks within the S&P 500. The Federal Reserve and other big central banks will also announce their latest decisions on interest rates. Brazilian stocks tumbled following a surprise reelection for Brazil’s president.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 53.09 points, or 0.7%, to 7,676.77.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.42 points, or 0.3%, to 52,361.58.
The Nasdaq composite rose 214.04 points, or 0.8%, to 26,169.38.
The Russell 2000 rose 10.53 points, or 0.4%, to 2,786.42.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 831.27 points, or 12.1%.
The Dow is up 4,298.29 points, or 8.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,927.39 points, or 12.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 304.52 points, or 12.3%.