How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/26/2026

U.S. stocks climbed amid a shaky day for markets worldwide, as AI stocks keep swinging and Brazilian stocks tumble.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%. AI-related stocks remained unsettled following weeks of sharp swings.

Later this week will come earnings reports from nearly one out of every three stocks within the S&P 500. The Federal Reserve and other big central banks will also announce their latest decisions on interest rates. Brazilian stocks tumbled following a surprise reelection for Brazil’s president.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 53.09 points, or 0.7%, to 7,676.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.42 points, or 0.3%, to 52,361.58.

The Nasdaq composite rose 214.04 points, or 0.8%, to 26,169.38.

The Russell 2000 rose 10.53 points, or 0.4%, to 2,786.42.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 831.27 points, or 12.1%.

The Dow is up 4,298.29 points, or 8.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,927.39 points, or 12.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 304.52 points, or 12.3%.