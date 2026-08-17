How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/17/2026

U.S. stocks slipped further from their record heights after rising oil prices cranked up the pressure on inflation and financial markets.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Monday, but remained near its all-time high set on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.3%.

Wall Street is near records in large part because profits are booming for big U.S. companies.

L3Harris Technologies fell 4.6% after the defense company said Christopher Kubasik stepped down as its CEO and chairman.

Alphabet dipped 0.5% even though Berkshire Hathaway said it increased its investment in Google’s parent company, along with several homebuilders.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 40.70 points, or 0.5%, to 7,745.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 272.63 points, or 0.5%, to 53,459.78.

The Nasdaq composite fell 84.25 points, or 0.3%, to 26,644.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.88 points, or 0.4%, to 3,057.54.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 899.56 points, or 13.1%.

The Dow is up 5,396.49 points, or 11.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,402.92 points, or 14.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 575.63 points, or 23.2%.