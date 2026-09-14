How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/14/2026

AI stocks slid worldwide after leaders of the industry warned a slowdown is needed for the safety of humanity.

Another climb in oil prices, meanwhile, briefly sent the yield on the 10-year Treasury to 5% on Monday for the first time since 2023. Despite all the downers, gains for many stocks outside AI helped limit Wall Street’s losses.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.6%. Brent crude’s price settled at $105.68 per barrel after nearing $110 in the morning.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 37.00 points, or 0.5%, to 7,619.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 152.09 points, or 0.3%, to 52,421.20.

The Nasdaq composite fell 146.62 points, or 0.6%, to 26,186.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.71 points, or 0.4%, to 2,892.24.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 774.48 points, or 11.3%.

The Dow is up 4,357.91 points, or 9.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,944.42 points, or 12.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 410.33 points, or 16.5%.