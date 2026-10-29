How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/29/2026

A historic drop for Alphabet’s stock dragged the U.S. stock market lower.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Thursday, its first drop in four days. The loss came even though the majority of stocks within the index and across Wall Street rose. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 1.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%.

Google’s parent company was the main reason for the losses, and had its worst drop on record after reporting weaker growth for the summer than analysts expected. The report underscored worries about whether huge investments in AI will pay off. Treasury yields fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.59 points, or 0.3%, to 7,720.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 132.54 points, or 0.3%, to 52,342.56.

The Nasdaq composite fell 365.13 points, or 1.4%, to 26,184.72.

The Russell 2000 rose 28.71 points, or 1%, to 2,859.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 96.71 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 127.40 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 229.38 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 83.32 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 874.89 points, or 12.8%.

The Dow is up 4,279.27 points, or 8.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,942.73 points, or 12.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 377.31 points, or 15.2%.