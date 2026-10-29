Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/29/2026

Alphabet stock suffered a record decline; the drop dragged major United States market indexes lower on Thursday

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Caída de las bolsas en el mundo; Mercados Mundiales;; China; Pekin; Beijing; Wall street; Mercados; Lunes negro; New York; Dubai; Europa; CHina
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 10/29/2026TIMOTHY A. CLARY - AFP

A historic drop for Alphabet’s stock dragged the U.S. stock market lower.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Thursday, its first drop in four days. The loss came even though the majority of stocks within the index and across Wall Street rose. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 1.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%.

Google’s parent company was the main reason for the losses, and had its worst drop on record after reporting weaker growth for the summer than analysts expected. The report underscored worries about whether huge investments in AI will pay off. Treasury yields fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.59 points, or 0.3%, to 7,720.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 132.54 points, or 0.3%, to 52,342.56.

The Nasdaq composite fell 365.13 points, or 1.4%, to 26,184.72.

The Russell 2000 rose 28.71 points, or 1%, to 2,859.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 96.71 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 127.40 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 229.38 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 83.32 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 874.89 points, or 12.8%.

The Dow is up 4,279.27 points, or 8.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,942.73 points, or 12.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 377.31 points, or 15.2%.

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Murió Juan Marcelo, figura de la música argentina y uno de los integrantes del exitoso dúo Juan y Juan
    1

    Murió Juan Marcelo, figura de la música argentina y uno de los integrantes del exitoso dúo Juan y Juan

  2. La obra privada más grande en décadas empieza a transformar una región donde antes había que irse para encontrar empleo
    2

    La obra privada más grande en décadas empieza a transformar una región donde había que irse para encontrar empleo

  3. Lula le agradeció el mensaje a Macri, con una crítica sutil a Milei
    3

    Lula le agradeció el mensaje a Macri, con una crítica sutil a Milei

  4. Premios Ídolo 2026: el momento en que Momo, el hijo de Jimena Barón, cumplió su sueño de conocer a Davo Xeneize
    4

    Premios Ídolo 2026: el momento en que Momo, el hijo de Jimena Barón, cumplió su sueño de conocer a Davo Xeneize