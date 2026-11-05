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LA NACION

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 11/5/2026

Major stock indexes suffered sharp declines; artificial intelligence sector uncertainty triggered a market sell-off

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LA NACION
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 11/5/2026
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 11/5/2026Richard Drew - AP

A brutal sell-off swept through Wall Street, led by stocks tied to the buildout of AI data centers.

The S&P 500 fell 4.4% Thursday for its worst drop since President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in April 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The wipeout more than erased the market’s gain from the day before, which was its best in three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,800 points, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 5.5%.

AI stocks worldwide felt pressure as worries rise about possible moratoriums on data centers following Democratic victories in the U.S. midterm elections.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 334.89 points, or 4.4%, to 7,353.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,833.06 points, or 3.4%, to 51,523.06.

The Nasdaq composite fell 1,421.52 points, or 5.5%, to 24,315.

The Russell 2000 fell 127.06 points, or 4.4%, to 2,729.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 226.34 points, or 3%.

The Dow is down 247.25 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,122 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 81.96 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 508.23 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is up 3,459.77 points, or 7.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,073.01 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 247.98 points, or 10%.

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