How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 8/11/2026
US stocks slipped from records; oil prices fluctuated on uncertainty about crude flow
- 1 minuto de lectura'
U.S. stocks slipped a bit further from their records, while oil prices kept swinging on uncertainty about when the war with Iran will allow crude to flow freely again.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Tuesday and marked its second modest drop since setting an all-time high at the end of last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.6%.
The price for a barrel of Brent crude rose 1.4% to $88.91 after earlier swinging between $87 and $90. Treasury yields eased in the bond market.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 24.91 points, or 0.3%, to 7,728.20.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.13 points, or 0.3%, to 53,791.85.
The Nasdaq composite fell 159.91 points, or 0.6%, to 26,445.45.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.72 points, or 0.3%, to 3,027.12.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 29.44 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 245.08 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 245.17 points, or 0.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 7.38 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 882.70 points, or 12.9%.
The Dow is up 5,728.56 points, or 11.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,203.46 points, or 13.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 545.21 points, or 22%.
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