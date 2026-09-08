How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/8/2026

U.S. stocks drifted lower in their return to trading from a three-day weekend after the latest fighting in the war with Iran pushed oil prices higher.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3%.

They felt pressure after the cost for a barrel of Brent briefly neared $99.50.

More expensive oil has worsened worries about inflation and is giving extra heft to a couple reports on inflation that are coming later this week. They will be the final updates the Federal Reserve hears before its meeting on interest rates next week.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 45.08 points, or 0.6%, to 7,673.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 628.18 points, or 1.2%, to 52,786.07.

The Nasdaq composite fell 85.58 points, or 0.3%, to 26,421.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.44 points, or 0.5%, to 2,960.20.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 828.02 points, or 12.1%.

The Dow is up 4,722.78 points, or 9.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,179.42 points, or 13.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 478.30 points, or 19.3%.