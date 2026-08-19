How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 8/19/2026
US stocks rose Wednesday following a Treasury move to ease bond pressure; strong corporate profits also supported Wall Street
- 1 minuto de lectura'
U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after the U.S. Treasury Department announced a move that could ease pressure coming from the bond market . Strong profit reports for the spring from Estee Lauder, Target and other U.S. companies also helped support Wall Street.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% for its first gain in four days after setting its all-time high last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 119 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite ticked 0.2% higher.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 16.22 points, or 0.2%, to 7,707.98.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.65 points, or 0.2%, to 53,463.05.
The Nasdaq composite rose 41.38 points, or 0.2%, to 26,331.09.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.05 points, or 0.5%, to 3,032.94.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 77.78 points, or 1%.
The Dow is down 269.36 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 398.07 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 35.47 points, or 1.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 862.48 points, or 12.6%.
The Dow is up 5,399.76 points, or 11.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,089.10 points, or 13.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 551.03 points, or 22.2%.
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