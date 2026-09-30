How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 9/30/2026

Most U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as Wall Street contended with the downside of a U.S. economy that keeps powering through its many challenges.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Wednesday after erasing gains from the morning following an encouraging report that said inflation wasn’t as bad last month as economists expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2%.

Stocks turned lower after reports suggested the U.S. economy was even stronger during the spring than earlier thought. That helped yields remain high in the bond market, which in turn kept up the pressure on stocks.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 19.30 points, or 0.3%, to 7,651.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 443.87 points, or 0.9%, to 50,906.05.

The Nasdaq composite rose 63.52 points, or 0.2%, to 26,861.06.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.06 points, or 0.4%, to 2,796.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 91.87 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 922.57 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 207.65 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 40.69 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 806.04 points, or 11.8%.

The Dow is up 2,842.76 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,619.07 points, or 15.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 314.96 points, or 12.7%.