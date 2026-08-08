How Troy Jackson went from Maine logger to the Democratic nominee for Senate against Susan Collins

ALLAGASH, Maine (AP) — Troy Jackson stood alongside a small group of loggers deep in the northern Maine woods and stared down State Police troopers who threatened to arrest them.

The lumberjacks had used their trucks to block access to the Quebec border in protest of Canadian loggers who were stealing their jobs by working for less. The blockade, which took place nearly 30 years ago, failed to stop the problem, leading Jackson to decide that he needed to try another way.

“He realized that the only way to change, to change it from the inside, was to be involved,” said Hilton Hafford, a logger who stood with Jackson at the blockade.

That moment set the fifth-generation lumberjack on a path into politics, eventually making him Maine's unlikely Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate . He faces longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins in one of a handful of races that could determine control of the chamber in November.

Jackson’s campaign has focused on his ties to Aroostook County, a sprawling, wooded region known as “The County” to Mainers. It's where Jackson, 58, says he watched hard-working people struggle to get ahead, fueling his fight against billionaires and corporations. It also is the place that has elected Jackson to the Legislature while supporting Republican Donald Trump for president.

Defeating Collins, a five-term incumbent who has survived other efforts by Democrats to unseat her, will not be easy.

Jackson is a last-minute replacement for Graham Platner , the initial nominee who exited the race after a sexual assault allegation that he denied. Jackson has accused Collins of looking out for herself instead of Maine and he criticized her vote that paved the way for the U.S. Supreme Court to end the nationwide right to an abortion. Collins, 73, who is also from Aroostook County, has accused Jackson of being too liberal for the state.

Speaking to Maine Democrats while he accepted the party nomination last month, Jackson pointed to his logging background and humble upbringing in a rural county as critical to shaping his desire to fight for the working class.

"What I am is a guy from northern Maine that’s a logger," Jackson said.

The evolution of a liberal lumberjack

Aroostook County, among the poorest in the state, is thinly populated but so large that it could easily contain both Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Tucked in the northern tip of the county is Jackson's hometown of Allagash, where pavement turns into the logging roads and where Jackson went to work as a lumberjack at 19.

Jackson said he worked long, dangerous hours. It was not unusual to wake up at 2:30 a.m. for a 12-hour shift on a job that often did not offer health insurance.

“Everyone in that profession works hard for our families. We did follow the rules. But the harder we worked, the more that companies took from us,” Jackson said during his nomination acceptance speech at a party convention in Bangor. “And further behind we would fall.”

The town saw a steady drop in population as job opportunities dried up. Officials shuttered the school in the mid-1990s, crushing those who remembered the glory days of the school’s prominent basketball team, which won a handful of state championships in the 1970s.

Jackson's disappointment with the logger blockade and other labor demonstrations in the late 1990s further cemented his feeling that something had to change.

He turned his attention to running for state office. Jackson first ran as a Republican but failed to collect enough support in a region that was heavily Democratic at the time. Eventually he won running as an independent and then became a Democrat in 2004. He went on to serve as president of the state Senate.

His political positions evolved over time, particularly on social issues. Early in his political career, Jackson opposed abortion and same-sex marriage. He has since reversed those stances.

“The logging industry is a very, very red industry,” said Louie Pelletier, the brother of Jackson's longtime partner, Lana Pelletier. “That’s the kind of mindset he was in."

Once in office, Jackson started to think he was on the wrong side of those social issues, added Louie Pelletier, who was a logger before taking over his family’s wood shop in Allagash.

“Then he never looked back,” he said.

Allagash is divided on the crucial Senate race

There is just one restaurant in Allagash, while a modest museum alongside the banks of the St. John River displays key moments in the town's history, including a framed photo of Jackson shaking hands with former Democratic President Joe Biden.

As of late July, only one campaign sign for Jackson could be seen from the main road that goes through Allagash. Several Republican gubernatorial and congressional candidates’ signs were prominently displayed.

Taking a break from slinging hamburgers during the weekend lunch rush, Darlene Dumond acknowledged that Allagash remains divided on Jackson. She supports him.

With a population of about 230 people, Allagash is defined by the handful of families who have lived for decades in “Moosetown,” where divisions can fall not only between Republicans and Democrats, but Catholics and Baptists.

Dumond said Collins’ long tenure as senator has been a disappointment even if she helped bring in resources and money to the state. She pointed to Collins’ role in confirming Brett Kavanaugh for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, where he helped overturn the ruling that had legalized abortion nationwide.

“Why would our girl from Aroostook County be the deciding vote for the justice that overthrew Roe v. Wade?” Dumond said, shaking her head.

Collins has said she disagrees with the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but she does not regret her vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Jackson has repeatedly argued that he will be a strong Senate candidate because he has kept his legislative seat as a Democrat while the region steadily became more Republican, including when Aroostook County swung for Trump.

Still, Jackson has struggled to compete outside Allagash. He failed to secure the Democratic nomination for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District in 2014 and came in third place in the June 9 primary for governor. In 2023, he lost a local race in Allagash — a seat for first selectman position — by six votes.

He has butted heads with both Republican and Democratic lawmakers while in the Legislature, including Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. She ran against Platner for the Senate nomination but dropped out, citing a lack of campaign money. Mills has since declined to endorse Jackson.

Some lawmakers who worked with Jackson have criticized him as having a temper, including once throwing a plastic water bottle on the ground in frustration while disagreeing with a female lawmaker. His inner circle is quick to deny he has anger issues, instead describing him as “passionate” and “competitive.”

Asked by reporters about the confrontations, Jackson said “I wear my heart on my sleeve," saying that he took responsibility for his outburst and apologized to those he had confrontations with at the time.

Hafford, who worked alongside Jackson as a logger, has seen that fiery side but chalked it up to strong feelings. He remembers being in meetings with Jackson in the 1990s where loggers were debating what to do to improve working conditions, and encouraging Jackson not to fly off the handle — even though he wanted to.

“Troy would look over at me and he’d say, ‘Is it time yet?’” Hafford said.

Associated Press writer Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.