Hubbard helps the Panthers top the Saints, 20-17, and retain first place in the NFC South

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chuba Hubbard gained 172 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns, and Ryan Fitzgerald's 54-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Carolina Panthers to a 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with the NFC South Division lead at stake.

The winning kick came after Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was called for a 30-yard pass interference penalty that gave Carolina the ball on the New Orleans 36-yard line with 21 seconds left.

Hubbard rushed for 92 yards, and also gained 80 yards on five catches for Carolina (4-5), which won despite committing 17 penalties for 152 yards. The Saints (3-6) by contrast, committed just three penalties, but the last cost them the game less than 30 seconds after Charlie Smyth had hit a 55-yard field goal to tie it at 17.

Carolina, which led 7-0 at halftime, was up just 10-7 when Alvin Kamara's 4-yard touchdown catch gave New Orleans a 14-10 lead with 3:49 left.

But Bryce Young used short passes to Hubbard for gains of 29 and 34 yards to set up Hubbard's second short TD run to put Carolina back in front with 1:49 left.

Tyler Shough, who was intercepted and lost a fumble during the game, drove New Orleans into position for Smyth's tying field goal.

Young finished 17 of 30 passing for 200 yards without a turnover. Shough was 25 of 35 for 187 yards. Saints rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson caught 11 passes for 80 yards.

But the Saints struggled to run the ball despite the return of Tavis Etienne from injured reserve. Etienne gained just 14 yards on eight carries and New Orleans finished with just 49 yards rushing. Kamara scored both Saints touchdowns, the first on a 3-yard run.

Both teams squandered first-half scoring chances

The Saints' first possession ended with Shough throwing an interception on fourth down at the Carolina 40, returned 41 yards by the Panthers' Devin Lloyd to the New Orleans 23.

Young was then stopped short by Carl Granderson on fourth-and-2 from the Saints 3.

In the second quarter, Fitzgerald missed a 48-yard field goal, keeping the game scoreless.

The Saints then marched to the Carolina 35, only to have Shough lose a fumble on a failed handoff.

After Carolina finally broke through on Hubbard's 2-yard touchdown run, the Saints drove to the Panthers 25, only to come up empty again when Audric Estime was stopped on fourth-and-1.

Injuries

Panthers: Running back Jonathon Brooks (groin), offensive lineman Brady Christensen (hamstring) and safety Mike Jackson (groin) were not activated off injured reserve despite their recent returns to practice.

Saints: Linebacker Pete Werner left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Up next

Panthers: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

Saints: Visit Chicago next Sunday.

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