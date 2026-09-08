Hungary beats Japan 84-63 to set up quarterfinal against US at women's FIBA World Cup
Hungary defeated Japan to advance in the tournament; the victory sets up a quarterfinal match against the United States
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BERLIN (AP) — Reka Lelik scored 23 points as Hungary beat Japan 84-63 at the women’s FIBA World Cup on Tuesday to set up a quarterfinal against the United States.
Virág Takács-Kiss added 17 points for Hungary, which will face the four-time defending champion in the late quarterfinal slot Thursday.
The game was overshadowed by a serious injury to Japan shooting guard Saki Hayashi , who went off with what looked a broken right arm after an awkward fall shortly before halftime.
Hosts in action later
Host Germany faces South Korea later for a quarterfinal spot against Belgium.
The home team, buoyed by loud support at the Berlin Arena, has gradually improved since losing its first group game by 30 points to Spain . Germany rebounded with a 74-58 win over Japan and followed with a comfortable 83-58 win over Mali.
Germany’s Frieda Bühner scored 21 points against Mali after 19 in the previous win and was expected to duel with Korea’s leading player Park Ji-hyun.
All the quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday. Spain and France await the winners of Wednesday’s playoffs between Italy-Australia and China-Puerto Rico, respectively.
See AP’s full WNBA coverage here
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