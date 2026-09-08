Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats as it shifts away from previous pro-Moscow stance

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary ordered 10 members of Russia’s diplomatic mission in Budapest to leave the country over activities deemed unacceptable, the government said Tuesday, signaling a shift away from the previous administration's warm relations with Moscow.

The Russian ambassador was informed that “according to the assessment of the Hungarian authorities, 10 members of the Russian mission had engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention,” Foreign Minister Anita Orbán said.

That is a reference to an international treaty that governs the conduct of diplomats. Russia said that it planned to respond.

The expulsions come months after Hungary’s Prime Minister Peter Magyar was sworn in on a promise to tackle corruption and dismantle the power structures left behind by his predecessor Viktor Orbán, who governed the European Union country for 16 years.

Orbán, who is not related to the foreign minister, was an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who repeatedly delayed or blocked EU sanctions on Russia and pursued energy deals with Russia.

The foreign minister didn't specify the alleged activities or say how long the Russian personnel had to leave Hungary, but stressed that her country seeks to maintain diplomatic contacts with Moscow.

“This decision protects Hungary’s security and sovereignty,” Orbán wrote in a statement. “It does not imply breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue, based on mutual respect and adherence to the rules.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in comments to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti, vowed to provide “an appropriate response” to the expulsions. It didn't elaborate.

European Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand said Tuesday that “we take note of Hungary’s legitimate decision” to expel the Russian diplomats. He said it was an expected reaction due to “Russia’s persistent campaign in using hybrid attacks against the EU and its member states.”

European leaders have repeatedly accused Moscow of conducting vast “hybrid warfare” campaigns against their countries, a litany of allegations that have included sabotage, election interference and an attempted attack at a German airport .

On Tuesday, Romanian authorities said they had detained a 40-year-old Russian citizen suspected of spying for Moscow between February and July this year, allegedly with a view to carrying out acts of sabotage after collecting “information of a military nature.”

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, said the suspect took and sent photos of Romanian and NATO equipment, and the movement of military personnel in several counties that “endangered national security.”

The Romanian intelligence service, SRI, said the Russian citizen had been instructed by an intermediary to take photos and videos “with targets of strategic military interest, including Ukrainian ANTONOV cargo aircraft,” while they were on Romanian territory. The SRI added the case indicated a “similar pattern to that used on the territory of European states by networks of saboteurs” coordinated by Russia.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it is trying to destabilize countries throughout Europe.

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McGrath reported from Leamington Spa, England. Associated Press journalists Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland and Sam McNeil in Brussels contributed.