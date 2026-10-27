Huskies look to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019

Washington (16-17, 7-13 Big Ten)

Danny Sprinkle’s third season leading the Huskies begins much the same way as his previous two: with significant turnover. The Huskies, who have gone 29-35 under Sprinkle but improved from four Big Ten wins in 2024 to seven in ’25, return just three players who appeared in at least 10 games last year. Once again, Washington hit the transfer portal to replace all of its departing pieces, bringing in six transfers to go along with multiple international pieces as it tries to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Players to watch

Junior guard Wesley Yates III is the only consistent starter back from last year’s team. He finished second on the squad in minutes per game (31.4) and 3-pointers made (53), and third in points per game (13.3). … Redshirt senior LeJuan Watts made Washington his fourth school in four years (Eastern Washington, Washington State and Texas Tech), averaging 11.8 points per game for the Red Raiders last year. ... Serbian sophomore Nikola Dzepina, who appeared in 14 games after joining the Huskies midway through last season, saw his usage increase as the winter went on and posted a double-double in an exhibition against Washington State.

Departures and arrivals

German freshman Hannes Steinbach averaged 18.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game and led the nation with 22 double-doubles, clearing the way for him to be selected 14th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA draft. He’s the third Husky to be drafted in the first round since their last NCAA Tournament appearance, joining Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels in 2020. The Huskies also saw local product Zoom Diallo and 7-foot center Franck Kepnang transfer to Kentucky after the duo combined to make 84 starts over the past two seasons. Point guard JJ Mandaquit transferred to Arizona. Ryan Beasley joins the Huskies after leading San Francisco with 13.6 points and 4.0 assists per game in 2025.

Top games

The Huskies open their season on Nov. 2 against Colgate, and face No. 25 BYU to open the Southwest Maui Invitational on Nov. 23. They begin Big Ten play at No. 21 USC on Dec. 2. They host Baylor at Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 20. Washington is set to play at least eight games against teams in the preseason AP Top 25, including a home game against No. 3 Illinois on Feb. 23.

Facts and figures

Steele Venters joins the Huskies as an eighth-year senior after an injury-riddled career that’s taken him all over the state. A graduate of Ellensburg High School, he spent four years at Eastern Washington — he was named Big Sky Conference MVP in 2022-23 — then another three at Gonzaga. … This is the first season since 1915-16 that Washington will not play an official game against Washington State.

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