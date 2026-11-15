Hut! Hut! Hike! Giannis Antetokounmpo goes into football mode for a between-the-legs assist

MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo evidently knows a little bit about football, too.

The Miami Heat power forward looked like a football-playing long snapper on Saturday night, flicking the ball backward between his legs and setting up Klay Thompson for a 3-pointer from the left corner in a game against the Detroit Pistons.

The play happened about two minutes into the opening quarter. Antetokounmpo — a known soccer enthusiast — lunged toward the floor to corral a loose ball, as Detroit guards Duncan Robinson and Kevin Huerter converged on the play.

Thompson was watching the play the entire way, caught the “hike” from Antetokounmpo, pivoted and shot without a dribble. The shot went in, and those on the Heat bench leaped up in celebration. Even Thompson gave a look of disbelief as play headed the other way.

It was the first of two wild assists from Antetokounmpo in the first half. The other was a no-look, over-the-shoulder toss to Ryan Conwell, setting up another 3-pointer late in the second quarter.

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