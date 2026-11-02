ICE officer accused of hitting immigrant in Houston with an SUV turns himself in
A federal officer turned himself in on assault charges; the indictment follows an incident involving a hit and run
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A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who is accused of intentionally ramming his car into a Mexican construction worker in Houston turned himself in Monday, his attorney said.
Mario Alberto Morales made his first court appearance on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for striking Miguel Parra Hernandez with an unmarked SUV on Oct. 10, as Morales chased the 48-year-old construction worker through a parking lot. A grand jury indicted Morales, 33, on Friday.
During Monday's hearing, Judge Matthew Peneguy set bond at $30,000. Prosecutors had asked that bond be set at $75,000, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
Morales is one of just a few federal officers who have faced criminal charges over their actions on the job during President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown . Other encounters have come under investigation .
ICE has asserted that Parra Hernandez ran in front of Morales' vehicle, an account that prosecutors say is contradicted by video. Surveillance camera video shows Morales’ vehicle drive over a median and strike Parra Hernandez as he runs away.
David Lindenmuth, Morales’ attorney, has said his client was “truly a good man” and did not commit a crime.
Parra Hernandez broke his leg and is recovering at a rehabilitation facility while in federal custody, according to Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare.
Morales had worked as an ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officer for a little more than a year, Lindenmuth said. He unsuccessfully ran for Congress this year and previously served in the Army.
Morales was charged with a misdemeanor in 2013 for stealing four DVDs, according to Harris County Court records. Those charges were dismissed under a plea deal in which he paid a $270 fine.
Wilder is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
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