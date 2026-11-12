ICE reports record-high immigration arrests and deportations since Trump's return to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday that it arrested and deported more people during a recent 12-month period than at any time in its 23-year history.

ICE said it deported 483,200 people in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, up 9% from its previous high of 442,640 in the same period a year earlier and up 78% from 271,480 in 2024, the last year of Joe Biden's presidency.

ICE arrested 474,850 people in the most recent 12-month period, roughly double the 239,890 arrests a year earlier and more than quadruple the 113,430 arrests in 2024.

ICE had not released such precise counts since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, including for 2025.

Figures in a press release do not provide breakdowns of how many people had criminal histories, as previous administrations have reported.

“Thanks to President Trump's leadership, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens so that we can save American lives,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

ICE said it made more than 48,000 arrests in September, ending a two-month run of record highs that reached 50,925 in August.