An Illinois man who worked as a trainee at a Peoria ethanol plant was charged Tuesday by a federal grand jury with two felonies related to a bomb that was found at the facility, resulting in a mass evacuation.

Police said they found a bomb on Friday at the BioUrja facility and “rendered it safe” before allowing residents who had been evacuated to return on Saturday. Hundreds of people who live within a 1-mile radius of the industrial site were evacuated.

Andrew Kozak, 41, of Chillicothe, Illinois, was charged by the grand jury in federal court with making threats involving explosives, a felony punishable by 10 to 25 years in prison. He was also charged with making that threat to BioUrja Renewables over email, a felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

Kozak has been a trainee at the facility for 10 months, according to his LinkedIn page .

“Learning how to operate an ethanol plant,” Kozak wrote under his job description.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the BioUrja facility on Monday morning. They did not name Kozak at the time of his arrest.

No attorney was listed for Kozak on the federal court website. He was scheduled to make his initial appearance in federal court in Peoria on Tuesday afternoon.

The criminal complaint detailing the charges against Kozak was sealed. The U.S. attorney's office in Peoria did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The BioUrja plant contains ethanol and “other highly combustible types of chemicals,” Peoria Mayor Rita Ali told WMBD-TV on Friday.

It is not unusual for law enforcement to receive bomb threats and suspicious package calls, but they often don’t result in a credible threat even though such calls are taken seriously by officials who must assess and investigate the claims.

Peoria, with a population of around 110,000, is located about 150 miles (about 240 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Kozak lives about 15 miles north of Peoria.