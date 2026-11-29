PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ilya Sorokin has been a nemesis for the Flyers in his career, and he continued that by backstopping the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Sorokin made 21 saves and was especially strong in the third period, making a handful of big stops down the stretch to secure the win. It was Sorokin's 13th career victory against Philadelphia, his most against any team in the NHL, five of which have been shutouts.

He looked like he was going to notch a sixth shutout, but Philadelphia got a goal from Cam York with 3:40 to play to post the only goal for the Flyers, who have dropped two of three.

The Islanders scored both of their goals in the second period. Matias Maccelli scored his third goal of the season on a breakaway and former Flyer Brayden Schenn took a pass from Mathew Barzal from behind the net and banged it home during a scramble in front of the net for his seventh goal of the season.

The Islanders have registered at least a point in nine of 11 games.

Joseph Woll made 24 saves in the loss for Philadelphia which has dropped two of three.

Matvei Michkov, who was scratched from Friday's game when he violated a team rule, was expected to be back in the lineup for Philadelphia on Saturday, but he was a late scratch with an illness . Flyers general manager Danny Briere said that team doctors sent Michkov home about an hour before the start of the game.

Up next

Islanders: Host Florida on Tuesday.

Flyers: At Toronto on Monday.

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