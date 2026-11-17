Imari Berry of Louisville is the AP women's college basketball player of the week for Week 2
A guard earns national player of the week honors; her high scoring performance secures key wins for the university team
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The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 2 of the season:
Imari Berry, Louisville
The junior guard scored 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers in Sunday's win over No. 7 UConn . She also had 22 points in a road win over Ball State and a career-high seven assists with no turnovers in a victory over Lindenwood . She averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 54% in the three games for No. 3 Louisville.
Runner-up
Tessa Johnson, South Carolina . The senior guard led the No. 1 Gamecocks to a pair of rivalry wins over Clemson and Southern California . She scored a career-high 28 points against USC, which was the highest-scoring game by a Gamecocks player against an AP top-five opponent, according to ESPN. Johnson had 17 points in the first half, hitting all three of her 3-point attempts.
Honorable mention
Jasmine Bascoe , Villanova; Liv McGill , Oklahoma State; Britt Prince , Nebraska.
Keep an eye on
Miami (Ohio) senior forward Amber Tretter averaged 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in a pair of wins over Mount Vernon Nazarene and Oakland. The senior shot 71.4% from the floor and made five 3s to help the RedHawks to their first 5-0 start in program history.
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