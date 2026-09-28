Improved Jets show some positives during 1-2 start, but now they need to close out games and win

First the good news for the New York Jets : Aaron Glenn's group appears much improved from last season's squad that went 3-14 in his first year as head coach.

They're competitive, persistent and resilient. They've been in every game and could very well be 3-0.

Now, the bad news: The Jets are 1-2 and still very much a flawed team that hasn't quite grasped what it takes to close out games and win.

After a dominant season-opening victory over Tennessee, New York blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter last week and lost to Green Bay in overtime. On Sunday, the Jets rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final quarter at Detroit to tie it late, only to give it right back to the Lions in a 31-24 loss .

“It's always a heartbreaker because we know what type of team we have,” tight end Jelani Woods said. “We know what we can do.”

Some frustrated fans have chalked up the last two games to being a case of “Same Old Jets,” the often-used phrase to summarize the overwhelming frustration with a franchise that has the NFL's longest active playoff drought at 15 consecutive seasons.

But the way the team has played to start this season has shown these Jets to be a bit different.

Glenn needs to start getting the Jets over the hump with some victories, though. And keep a season from quickly slipping away — and becoming the latest in an ever-growing line of disappointments.

“A lot of people have said it: There’s no moral victories in football,” edge rusher Joseph Ossai said. “But as a whole, we’re moving toward a place we want to be, as a whole, as a defense, and I think we’ve been doing that the past two games.

“This third game is just a curveball and we need to deal with that. And we’re going to deal with that.”

There are still major questions about Glenn's play-calling and clock management, the running game has been stifled the last two games, the offensive line has been shaky, special teams has had coverage issues and the defense — while second in the NFL in yards allowed per game — hasn't consistently rushed the passer or been able to make game-sealing plays late. Also, the Jets' interception drought has reached an NFL-record 20 straight games.

Glenn said there needs to be “urgency” by him and his team as they prepare to face the Bears in Chicago on Sunday.

“Man, we’re in a race to improve on some of these things that we have to get fixed so we can get ready to play against another good opponent,” Glenn said. "I was pleased at some of the things, (but) not happy with the loss. Never will be happy with a loss."

What’s working

The passing game. The Geno Smith-led offense has shown it can put up points and get yards through the air. Smith, who led the NFL with 17 interceptions last season in Las Vegas, has none through three games. Glenn’s defense is second in the NFL in yards allowed per game.

Aside from his fumble on the strip-sack that sealed the loss Sunday, Smith has been careful with the football while consistently moving it down the field even though New York has been short-handed at wide receiver because of injuries.

What needs help

The running game. After gashing Tennessee for 152 yards on the ground, including 102 by Breece Hall, New York's rushing attack has stalled. The Jets had just 67 against Green Bay and 58 vs. Detroit. Hall has just 61 yards on 29 carries — 2.1 yards per carry — in the last two games and he left early Sunday with a thigh injury that could sideline him a few weeks.

“That was one of the things that I said we have to have urgency of trying to make sure we get that done because that’s been a strong point of ours, especially after the first game,” Glenn said. "And to have these two games where we didn’t run it as well, that’s something we have to dial into and make sure we get those things fixed.”

Stock up

TE Kenyon Sadiq. The rookie first-rounder quickly has become a key part of the offense after missing most of training camp while recovering from hernia surgery. Sadiq had seven catches for 105 yards and his first touchdown reception against Detroit in a breakout performance. He became the first Jets rookie tight end to have a rushing TD and a receiving TD in the same season.

Stock down

LT Olu Fashanu. The 2024 first-round draft pick leads the NFL with four sacks allowed, according to TruMedia. Fashanu gave up three sacks and was called for holding against the Lions. He's considered a building block for the offensive line, but his early season struggles have become something to watch.

Injuries

Glenn had no immediate updates on Hall (thigh) or LG Dylan Parham (knee). WR Garrett Wilson was cleared after being evaluated for a head injury late in the game.

Key number

75.5% — Smith has the highest completion percentage — 77 of 102 passing — in Jets history through three games with at least 75 passes thrown.

Next steps

The Jets play their third straight NFC North team when they take on the Bears next Sunday, looking to avoid a 1-3 start.

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