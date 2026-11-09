In the front row at Gina Hinojosa’s watch party, a historic win hits home

AUSTIN (AP) — Ashley Landis is an Associated Press staff photographer, based in Houston. She has been with AP since May 2020.

Here’s what Landis had to say about this extraordinary photo:

Why shoot this photo?

On election night, I was assigned to cover gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa’s watch party. I knew it might be a long shot for her to win, since she’s a Hispanic Democratic woman — things that haven’t traditionally made for a successful campaign for governor of Texas.

When the polls closed, early voting results showed Hinojosa ahead, so I began looking around the room for photos that would illustrate a potential win. Supporters slowly made their way into the party, cautiously watching the polling numbers on big screens.

Before too long, I spotted Birdie Canales near the stage. She was watching the results from the front row alongside other Hispanic women. The moment came when James Talarico won his race for senator, and everyone cheered. A few minutes later, Hinojosa secured her win. That’s when I captured this photo. Canales and the people around her erupted with emotion. It was a moment of joyful disbelief.

How I made this photo

The room had become very crowded before the results were announced, but I knew the women in the front row would have an intense reaction when Hinojosa was officially named the next governor of Texas.

I overheard Canales say she didn’t think she would ever see a Latina governor of Texas. When the announcement was made, I turned to Canales first, and this photo shows how she celebrated.

Why it works

The latter part of the evening reminded me of 2008, when Barack Obama was elected president for the first time. The Latinas at the Hinojosa party had never seen someone like them in a position of power at that level.

I am a Texan, and I can say that watching that moment and the moments that followed felt historic. This photo captures the emotion behind such a massive shift.

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