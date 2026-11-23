NEW DELHI (AP) — India announced Monday a $1.62 billion economic assistance package to help Nepal rebuild areas devastated by floods, providing a major boost to the country’s recovery efforts.

The Aug. 26 floods in Nepal destroyed roads, bridges, power plants, farms and homes, causing an estimated $4.7 billion in losses, according to Nepali authorities. The U.N. Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage has also pledged about $20 million to support Nepal’s recovery.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the aid after meeting Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah in New Delhi. Shah is on his first visit to India since taking office in March, six months after a youth-led uprising over corruption and nepotism forced former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli from power.

Modi said the assistance would help restore infrastructure, rebuild communities and support people who lost their homes and livelihoods. The floods killed 1,500 people and left more than 5,200 missing.

Modi and Shah also virtually inaugurated a hydropower project and an oil storage facility in Nepal, as well as an oil pipeline and a cross-border train service connecting the two countries.

Nepal shares an open border with India, allowing people to cross without passports or visas. India has traditionally wielded considerable influence in the Himalayan nation, but ties have been strained by territorial disputes and accusations of political interference.

China, meanwhile, has expanded its presence in Nepal in recent years, investing in airports, highways and hydropower projects.

Despite growing Chinese influence in Nepal, the landlocked country remains heavily dependent on India for fuel and other essential supplies. At the same time, energy ties have become increasingly reciprocal, with India importing around 1,200 MW of electricity from Nepal.