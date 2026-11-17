JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police on Tuesday dismissed a second senior officer implicated in an alleged illegal wiretapping operation targeting President Prabowo Subianto , deepening a scandal that has shaken the country’s political and security establishment.

The surveillance operation allegedly involved senior police officials including the president's chief of staff, Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, with unapproved wiretaps targeting the communications of the president, palace officials, lawmakers, political party figures, governors, anti-corruption officials, activists and students.

National Police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andika said an internal ethics panel found Insp. Gen. Eko Hadi Santoso had committed a “disgraceful act” and ordered his dishonorable discharge following a hearing before the Police Professional Ethics Commission.

Santoso is accused of abusing his authority and participating in an unlawful surveillance operation while leading the monitoring division within the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Investigators allege that Santoso, who served in the post from December 2024 to October 2025, received wiretapping orders from Insp. Gen. Slamet Uliandi, who allegedly said the instructions came from then-national police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

Santoso is the second suspect in the case to be expelled from the force through internal disciplinary proceedings. Last week, an ethics commission ordered the dismissal of Insp. Gen. Ahrie Sonta Nasution, head of the National Police Legal Division, after finding him guilty of serious professional misconduct. Both men plan to appeal, Andika said.

In addition to Listyo Sigit Prabowo, authorities have detained Nasution and Santoso as suspects. Uliandi, who led the Criminal Investigation Agency’s Information and Communications Technology Division, has not been detained because of health concerns.

Police spokesperson Johnny Eddizon Isir said authorities plan to hold an ethics hearing next week for Listyo Sigit Prabowo. If found guilty of ethics violations, he could also be dismissed from the force.

“There will be no special treatment and no impunity,” Isir said, adding that all suspects would face the same disciplinary process regardless of rank.

President Prabowo’s office has described the alleged surveillance operation as a possible act of treason, and National Police Chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto said Tuesday that a separate treason investigation continues, with investigators examining seized electronic devices.

The government earlier ordered 20,000 troops to Jakarta as a precaution, although there has been no visible large-scale military deployment in the capital.