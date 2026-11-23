JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers searched Monday for 34 missing workers after a deadly fire swept through a candy factory west of Jakarta.

Saturday’s fire broke out at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Banten province. Firefighters battled flames for about 14 hours before largely containing the blaze tearing through the three-story building.

About 300 workers were inside the factory when the fire erupted, officials said. Of those, 63 were believed to have been in the hardest-hit area, mostly on the second floor where the flames originated from a cooling unit.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, or Basarnas, did not immediately offer a death toll, but said they collected human remains in 24 body bags for identification through forensic examination.

Meanwhile, rescuers saved 29 workers, five of whom were hospitalized, and continue to search for the missing.

More than 500 rescue personnel, including soldiers, police, Indonesian Red Cross personnel, and volunteers, joined the emergency response, according to Basarnas, to locate the victims within an area of about 2,000 square meters (21,527 square feet), while anxious relatives awaited news.

The factory produces Milkita, an Indonesian brand of milk-based candies and snack products exported to more than 40 countries worldwide.

Indonesia has experienced a series of deadly industrial fires in recent years, raising concerns about workplace safety standards and emergency preparedness at manufacturing facilities.