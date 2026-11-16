INEOS and Ben Ainslie's franchise reach settlement in legal case about America's Cup yacht ownership

A settlement has been reached in a legal case between Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS and a franchise founded by sailing great Ben Ainslie regarding the yacht that was used in the most recent America’s Cup final.

Ainslie was the skipper of a team that was funded by INEOS and reached yachting’s premier race in 2024, losing to Emirates Team New Zealand 7-2 .

INEOS announced in January 2025 that it was parting ways with Ainslie , sparking a dispute between the two parties regarding who owned the multimillion-dollar yacht — Britannia — that competed in the 2024 final.

INEOS sued Athena Racing — Ainslie's franchise — earlier this year, alleging the latter breached a deal between the two companies by refusing to return the yacht, Britain’s Press Association reported. Athena Racing was claiming that INEOS was not entitled to have the yacht back, according to the Press Association.

On Monday, INEOS confirmed in a statement sent to The Associated Press: “INEOS has reached a settlement with Athena Racing and considers the matter now closed.”

Athena Racing said in a statement sent to the AP that the terms of the settlement were confidential, adding: “Athena Racing/GB1 have always been, and remain, the owners of the assets, including the AC75 race yacht” — a reference to Britannia.

The team said the yacht — which has been modified and code-named RB4 — is currently at Athena Racing's base in Naples, where the 2027 America's Cup will be staged.

INEOS didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment about the ownership of the yacht.

Lawyers for INEOS said in court documents filed this year that the claim was valued at more than 10 million pounds (now $13.2 million), the Press Association reported.

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