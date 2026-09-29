Injuries are piling up for the slow-starting Rams, but Puka Nacua could return this week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rams’ list of injuries grew in their 30-26 loss to the Broncos on Sunday night, with cornerback Jaylen Watson and tight end Terrance Ferguson likely to be sidelined this weekend against the Eagles.

Watson dislocated his shoulder, but coach Sean McVay does not expect him to go on injured reserve. Ferguson sprained the medial ligament in his ankle, while tight end Colby Parkinson’s status is uncertain after spraining the AC joint in his shoulder.

Those injuries all contributed to a blown 16-point lead at Denver as Los Angeles dropped to 1-2. Not having Watson deprived the defense of its most physical cover cornerback, while the absence of two tight ends further limited the offense, which was already without top wide receiver Puka Nacua for the second straight week.

McVay expressed optimism Nacua could return this week after missing two games because of a hip and groin injury.

“It sounds like he had a good workout before the game,” McVay said.

The absence of Nacua as both a receiver and run blocker was felt in the red zone, where the offense scored one touchdown in four opportunities. Not having him made the Rams more reliant on their three-tight end packages coming into the game, and the injuries to Ferguson and Parkinson mandated further adjustments.

The loss of Watson, who signed a three-year contract worth up to $51 million in March, tested the Rams’ depth in the secondary. Josh Wallace was called for a controversial pass-interference penalty that negated his interception and extended the Broncos’ game-winning drive.

“There was a lot of opportunities that we had to be able to close the door on that game,” McVay said Monday. “And I was proud of the way that our group competed, the way that we kept responding. There were certainly some things that we can learn from.”

What’s working

The connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams flourished for the second straight game without Nacua. Adams caught seven passes for 137 yards despite being covered by arguably the NFL's cornerback in Patrick Surtain II. Tight end Tyler Higbee and wide receiver Konata Mumpfield also stepped up to help offset Nacua's absence.

What needs help

Despite an effective performance from running back Kyren Williams, Stafford threw the ball 55 times. McVay went away from the run in the first half, and it led to drives stalling out when the Rams could have taken a commanding lead. In the second half, that lack of balance started with a three-and-out on Los Angeles’ opening possession and put Denver in position to start regaining momentum.

Stock up

Williams showed his well-rounded game by rushing for 88 yards on 15 carries and catching six passes for 70 yards, in addition to his contributions in pass protection. It was his second straight game averaging better than 5 yards per carry, showing Williams is still the lead back ahead of Blake Corum.

Stock down

After the Rams spent the offseason trying to address the special teams breakdowns that cost them the top seed in the NFC and a trip to the Super Bowl, some alarming issues popped up. A 28-yard punt return kick-started Denver's first touchdown drive. Then, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was called for unsportsmanlike conduct to negate a punt that would have backed the Broncos up. Denver gained 39 yards of field position on the rekick.

Key injuries

McVay did not provide an updated timeline on star defensive end Myles Garrett's return from knee surgery. Garrett is not eligible to be activated from injured reserve until at least Week 6 against the Cardinals.

Key number

20,279 — Stafford's yardage total in six seasons with the Rams, which makes him the first quarterback in league history to throw for 20,000 yards with two teams. He had 45,109 yards in 12 seasons with the Lions.

Up next

The Rams visit the Eagles on Sunday. They blew a 19-point lead at Philadelphia last season, losing 33-26 in a game marred by several gaffes in the kicking game.

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