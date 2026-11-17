THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An investigation carried out by Ukraine with the assistance of the global chemical weapons watchdog has concluded that Russian forces used a drone to drop a canister of tear gas on Ukrainian troops, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed in 2024 that the riot control agent known as CS gas, which is banned on the battlefield, had been found at several locations in Ukraine but the new investigation connects for the first time the weapons used to the Russian military.

Russia has signed up to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which bans the military use of tear gas.

Ukraine focused on a single incident that occurred in September 2024, when Russian forces attacked a military post in central Ukraine.

Investigators found a video posted to a pro-Russian Telegram channel which they say shows a grenade filled with tear gas being dropped from a drone onto Ukrainian troops.

While the use of tear gas by police is allowed under the chemical weapons convention, it is forbidden for militaries to use it during war. Ukraine alleges that the Kremlin regularly uses tear gas to force troops out of buildings and trenches, where they can be attacked.

According to Ukraine, there have been 14,000 similar incidents during the nearly five-year conflict, with troops needing medical attention in 3,000 of them.

Ukraine requested assistance from the OPCW to help with the investigation. The chemical watchdog has found the presence of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine but typically does not investigate who used the substances .

The report was circulated to the OPCW’s 193 member states ahead of the organization’s annual meeting which begins next week.

Russian authorities didn’t immediately comment on the findings, but they have denied using chemical weapons in the past, instead alleging that Ukraine has used the banned substances.