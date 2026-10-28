Iowa State returns Lipsey thanks to ruling, but roster uncertainty could challenge Otzelberger

Iowa State (29-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Iowa State enters the men’s basketball season with roster uncertainty. Star guard Tamin Lipsey has eligibility for now, thanks to a court ruling, but it could be taken away if the NCAA wins an appeal. Killyan Toure injured his shoulder at a camp in August and it's hoped he'll be able to play in January. Coach T.J. Otzelberger has yet to miss an NCAA Tournament since he took over in 2021-22, and if he is able to successfully manage all the potential moving parts, the streak should continue.

Players to watch

Otzelberger was planning to be without Lipsey until word came in late September that he was among players who got a temporary restraining order from an Indiana court making them eligible for a fifth season. Lipsey averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. ... Toure, who required shoulder surgery, started all 37 games as a freshman and averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals. ... The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Blake Buchanan gives the Cyclones inside muscle. He averaged 8.5 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Departures and arrivals

Three-year starter Milan Momcilovic is gone after leading the Cyclones with 16.9 points per game. He led the nation in 3-point field goal accuracy at 48.7%. He withdrew from the NBA draft and transferred to Kentucky. ... Joshua Jefferson started all 96 games the previous three seasons and was a consensus All-American after averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals last season. ... Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr. gives Otzelberger another guard who is strong on both ends of the court. ... Bradley transfer Jaquan Johnson was expected to be the starting point guard before Lipsey returned, but Otzelberger will find a way to get him on the floor.

Top games

The Cyclones open on Nov. 2 against Memphis in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They will spend the week of Thanksgiving in Las Vegas for the Players Era Men's Championship. Their second game in the event could be against Tennessee, the team that beat them in the Sweet 16. They host Purdue on Dec. 5 and play the annual CyHawk game at Iowa on Dec. 10. The Big 12 opener is at home Jan. 2 against Arizona.

Facts and figures

Cyclones are opening the season someplace other than Hilton Coliseum for the first time since 2017. They were 16-1 at home last season. ... Otzelberger agreed to a 10-year contract extension in April that pays him $6 million annually. ... The Cyclones' defensive average of 64.1 points per game since Otzelberger took over in 2021-22 ranks fourth in the country over that span.

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