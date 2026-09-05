Iran accuses the US of targeting a tanker near Kharg Island, and other Mideast news

Iran on Saturday accused the U.S. of attacking an Iranian tanker near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. did not immediately comment, but a new strike would raise the risk of sparking a new round of Iranian attacks on U.S. allies and interests in the region.

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Iran accuses the U.S. of striking its oil tanker

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting said Saturday that four U.S. missiles struck a tanker about six miles (10 kilometers) from Kharg Island. It said the crew was being evacuated and there were no casualties.

The report did not provide evidence and did not include comment from Iranian officials. U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kharg Island is Iran’s main oil export terminal and a strategically important hub for the country’s crude shipments. It has been repeatedly targeted during the U.S.-Iran conflict, including U.S. strikes on military sites there in March. The latest report comes days after the U.S. resumed strikes on Iranian targets following a monthlong pause, as fighting around the Strait of Hormuz has intensified.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.