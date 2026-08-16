Irish fans praised for standout support of their athletes at European championships in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Paul O’Donnell was struggling in the marathon on Sunday morning. The Irish fans got him home.

“It was incredible, to see green and the tricolors all over the course,” the Irishman said. “The support kept me going. It was much appreciated. It was just a roar, ‘Go Ireland, go Paul.'"

Whether waving flags or roaring for their athletes, Irish fans have made their mark at the European championships in Birmingham. Ireland's athletes have taken note, as have broadcasters and organizers.

“It feels like a home championships,” O’Donnell, who finished 43rd, told The Associated Press.

The official Instagram account of the games, Birmingham 2026, posted: “Beginning to think the Irish fans are the best fans in Europe!" In another post, it added: “From Dublin to Birmingham and everywhere in between, they follow their athletes across the world, and the noise they bring is unmatched.”

Kate O'Connor won the heptathlon on Saturday to double Ireland's gold tally. Mark English had won the 800-meter final on Thursday, followed minutes later by a silver medal for Rhasidat Adeleke in the 200 meters. Andrew Coscoran picked up a bronze in the 1,500.

Husband-wife duo Eoin Murphy and Emma McNelis of Dublin were in Alexander Stadium to see O’Connor complete her heptathlon victory.

“It feels like there’s as many Irish as British here — at the stadium,” McNelis said as they watched the marathon.

Murphy bought an Irish flag at the Dublin airport for their weekend trip. For him, Coscoran's bronze was the highlight "because it was so surprising. He was in the middle of the pack for most of it.”

In interviews with Athletics Ireland, Irish competitors marveled at the support they’ve received in Birmingham.

O’Connor described the experience as “probably the closest we’ll ever get to a home games.”

“It’s a championships that I’ll obviously never forget for winning gold but also never forget the roars, the cheers, the support,” she said. “I’ve never experienced anything like that before.”

“Seeing so many kids as well out there that are screaming for autographs and photos," O’Connor added, "it kind of makes you realize the effect that you have on the country by, I don’t know, running, jumping, throwing, doing all those events as well as you can.”

Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan race in the 1,500 final Sunday night in the closing session of the championships.

National pride is a big factor

In an annual survey, champion boxer Katie Taylor regularly tops the list as Ireland’s “most admired athlete” despite boxing not ranking among the favorite sports. Gaelic Games topped the list just ahead of soccer, with rugby third and "athletics/tennis" fourth in the 2025 edition of the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index.

Athletics stars from this week will likely get some love in the next version.

Adeleke was second to Taylor in the 2024 survey after winning a gold medal and two silver medals at the 2024 European championships in Rome.

This week, the 23-year-old Adeleke said she felt like she was home thanks to the Irish fans.

“Definitely trumped any other nation that was out there. So loud, so supportive,” she said.

Adeleke's silver on Thursday came shortly after English's gold.

“Twenty minutes, two medals. That’s a great night out for us.”

See full AP coverage of European sports here