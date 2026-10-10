Isaac Brown brings Louisville back from the brink as Cardinals pummel Florida State 44-20

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Isaac Brown ran for a career-high 235 yards and two touchdowns on just 17 carries, including a game-changing 97-yard score, as Louisville rallied to take down Florida State 44-20 on Friday night.

Known for his big-play capabilities, Brown's long touchdown run came on the first play of a second-quarter drive after Louisville DB Kaleb Beasley stopped Florida State WR Jasen Lopez at the Cardinals 3 on a fourth-and-goal. The Seminoles had led 14-0 and appeared to be in total control of the game.

Louisville (3-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) never looked back, outgaining the Seminoles 438-190 after the fourth-down stop. The Cardinals finished with 537 yards. That included 397 overall on the ground, where they accounted for all of their touchdowns. It also happened despite Keyjuan Brown, the Cardinals’ top rusher this season, being sidelined with an injury.

Brown started the second half taking the opening kickoff 71 yards to the Seminoles 28 and got a horse-collar penalty added at the end. Four plays later, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz scored on a 3-yard run, his first of two scores, to give the Cardinals a 21-14 lead.

Brown finished his night with a 68-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

Ashton Daniels completed 21 of 37 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns as Florida State (3-3, 1-2) amassed 362 yards on offense. He also ran for a score.

The takeaway

Florida State: There has been a lot of head scratching about the Seminoles’ football program in recent years. Another questionable decision came when they chose not to kick a short field goal early in the second quarter to potentially take a 17-0 lead over Louisville. But the Cardinals made it a moot point by scoring the next 35 points.

Louisville: There will be a lot of talk about Brown, but give the Cardinals defense credit. They started out slow, but after Brown’s big run, they shut down the Seminoles in a game Louisville really needed to win.

Up next

Florida State plays at No. 4 Miami on Oct. 17.

Louisville plays at Syracuse on Oct. 17.

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