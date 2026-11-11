Islamic State group-affiliated rebels kill at least 22 in Congo's eastern region

ITURI, Congo (AP) — At least 22 people were killed in a series of attacks by a rebel group affiliated with the Islamic State group between Tuesday and Wednesday in Congo 's eastern Ituri province.

The attacks were carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) across eight locations in the Mambasa territory in Ituri, according to two civil society and human rights monitoring groups.

At least 10 people were also abducted.

“The death toll remains provisional. In addition to the 22 civilians killed, the perpetrators abducted other individuals, and motorcycles and homes were set on fire,” said Marie-Noelle Anatobe, coordinator of the Civil Society of Congo in Mambasa territory.

The attacks happened in nearly inaccessible locations near the border between Uganda and Congo.

The ADF grew out of Uganda and was pushed to the border region with Congo, where it has operated for years, targeting civilians. It pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in 2019.

Both the Ugandan and Congolese armies have been jointly attacking the group, but they have long struggled against it.

Locals often say the military is usually absent during the attacks. Last year, the group killed dozens of people in Irumu territory in Ituri province, which the United Nations described as a “bloodbath.”

“This morning, we were left only to count the dead. It is truly deplorable,” Rams Malikidogo, a coordinator of the Association for the Protection and Defense of Vulnerable Children and Women in Mambasa territory, said.

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