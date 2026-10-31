Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Islanders' Emil Heineman ejected for a knee-on-knee hit that injured Oilers' Isaac Howard

Professional hockey player ejected for illegal knee hit; injured opponent required assistance leaving the ice surface

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Islanders' Emil Heineman ejected for a knee-on-knee hit that injured Oilers' Isaac Howard
Islanders' Emil Heineman ejected for a knee-on-knee hit that injured Oilers' Isaac Howard

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Emil Heineman was ejected early in the team’s game against Edmonton on Saturday for a knee-on-knee hit that injured Oilers wing Isaac Howard.

Heineman’s outstretched left knee made contact with Howard’s just over two minutes in. Howard remained on the ice in pain and, after getting visited by a trainer, did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off to the bench and down the tunnel.

Officials assessed a five-minute major penalty for kneeing, reviewed the play on video and upheld that call with a game misconduct for Heineman, who threw his stick as he exited.

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin made three saves as the Islanders killed off the entire Edmonton power play.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Inti Bonomo, experto en Ciencias Ambientales, sobre el impacto que tendrá el fenómeno del Súper Niño: "El pico va a ser en diciembre"
    1

    Inti Bonomo, experto en Ciencias Ambientales, sobre el impacto que tendrá el fenómeno del Súper Niño: “El pico va a ser en diciembre”

  2. Cómo un insulto desató un movimiento juvenil que desafía al poder en la India
    2

    Cómo un insulto desató un movimiento juvenil que desafía al poder en la India

  3. Plantium-Gentec, un ícono de la innovación en el agro, despidió a casi 100 empleados y se achica
    3

    Plantium-Gentec, un ícono de la innovación en el agro, despidió a casi 100 empleados y se achica

  4. Los Milei refuerzan su vínculo con la iglesia evangélica antes de la visita del papa León XIV
    4

    Los Milei refuerzan su vínculo con la iglesia evangélica antes de la visita del papa León XIV