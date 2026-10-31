Islanders' Emil Heineman ejected for a knee-on-knee hit that injured Oilers' Isaac Howard

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Emil Heineman was ejected early in the team’s game against Edmonton on Saturday for a knee-on-knee hit that injured Oilers wing Isaac Howard.

Heineman’s outstretched left knee made contact with Howard’s just over two minutes in. Howard remained on the ice in pain and, after getting visited by a trainer, did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off to the bench and down the tunnel.

Officials assessed a five-minute major penalty for kneeing, reviewed the play on video and upheld that call with a game misconduct for Heineman, who threw his stick as he exited.

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin made three saves as the Islanders killed off the entire Edmonton power play.

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