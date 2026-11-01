Israeli strike kills boy in Gaza as Qataris say vessel struck in Gulf, and other Mideast news

Israeli strikes on Gaza killed eight people, including a boy. Qatar's national gas company reported that one of its vessels was struck in the Persian Gulf. The U.N. is calling for an investigation into the death of a staffer who was being held by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Sunday. Read our full coverage here .

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 8, including 4-year-old boy

A strike in the southern city of Khan Younis killed five people, according to Nasser Hospital, where the bodies were taken. Another strike in Gaza City killed three people, including the boy, and seriously wounded a woman, according to Shifa Hospital, which received the casualties.

The Israeli military said that it had struck several militants in the southern city of Khan Younis, as well as one Hamas militant in northern Gaza.

The war started when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people.

A ceasefire that took effect in October 2025 has largely halted major fighting, but near-daily Israeli strikes have continued. More than 1,570 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, bringing the overall death toll from the war to more than 74,500.

The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, doesn't distinguish between civilians and militants. Israel says the strikes are aimed at militant targets and accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

Qatari shipping company says vessel struck in Persian Gulf

Qatar’s liquefied natural gas shipping company Nakilat said Sunday that one of its vessels was struck by “unidentified objects” while in the Persian Gulf.

Nakilat, officially known as Qatar Gas Transport Co., said that the carrier, called Al Mayeda, sustained damage Friday night, but no crew members were injured and there was no environmental impact. The vessel remained operational, it said.

The statement didn't say who fired the objects that hit the vessel. Iran has previously claimed responsibility for attacks on ships and warned that vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz without its permission could face destruction.

U.N. calls for investigation into death of staffer held by Houthis

The U.N. is calling for an investigation after a staffer with its human rights office became the second U.N. employee to die in the custody of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Mohammad el Shami had been held since June 2024, and the Houthis never gave any information on his well-being or proof of life despite repeated U.N. requests, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said late Saturday.

A World Food Program worker died in Houthi custody in February 2025.

Iran labels U.K. naval and air forces terrorist organizations

Iran on Sunday designated Britain’s Royal Navy and Royal Air Force terrorist organizations and declared its MI6 foreign intelligence service a hostile entity, state-run news agency IRNA reported.

Iran's Foreign Ministry accused the United Kingdom of participating in U.S.-Israeli military attacks on Iran by providing military bases and logistical support.

The designation could expose individuals accused of working with MI6 to prosecution under Iranian law and could heighten the risk of military confrontation between the two countries.

U.S. State Department official says all Iran options still on table

U.S. State Department official Donald Blome said that the U.S. has extended a hand in negotiations to Iran, but it's prepared to also go in the other direction.

Blome, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, spoke Sunday at the Manama Dialogue, a security forum held in Bahrain.

“The hand of negotiation has been extended, and those channels have continued to be open and active. At the same time, we’ve been also prepared to go in another direction,” Blome said. “We just can’t allow Iran to take this region and the global economy hostage.”

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.