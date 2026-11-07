Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Israel’s president taps opposition candidate Eisenkot to form a government, in setback for Netanyahu

The president tasked the opposition leader with forming a coalition; the move follows indecisive national elections

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Israel’s president taps opposition candidate Eisenkot to form a government, in setback for Netanyahu
Israel’s president taps opposition candidate Eisenkot to form a government, in setback for NetanyahuRONEN ZVULUN - POOL

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Saturday night that he was giving opposition candidate Gadi Eisenkot the first opportunity to form a governing coalition following elections on Oct. 27.

Eisenkot, a former military chief, ran as the main challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leading a bloc of parties seeking to oust Israel’s longest-serving premier.

Neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu won a clear majority in the vote. But in marathon discussions with the president this week, representatives from most of Israel’s main parties recommended Eisenkot be tasked with assembling a new government.

The announcement, which had been expected on Sunday, came shortly after Netanyahu called for a “national unity government” in a video statement and warned against “hastily swearing in a government with terrorist supporters” – an apparent reference to the Arab-led parties.

Netanyahu and his allies have repeatedly portrayed the Arab-led parties as a threat to national security, while Eisenkot has indicated a willingness to partner with them under certain conditions, including calling Hamas a terrorist group that needs to be destroyed.

Eisenkot’s party, Yashar, slammed the prime minister’s video with a statement posted on X and urged members of his party, Likud, to disavow their alliance with “radical parties,” in an apparent reference to the more extreme parties in his religious-nationalist base.

The statement argued that Eisenkot would only include parties and parliament members who support its principles, including recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Associated Press writer Julia Frankel contributed from Jerusalem.

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Natalia Oreiro, premiada por su trayectoria en el Festival de Cine de Mar del Plata
    1

    “Hoy vuelvo a ser esa niña que jugaba a ser actriz”: Natalia Oreiro, premiada por su trayectoria en el Festival de Cine de Mar del Plata

  2. Pagni analizó la apuesta de Massa, el plan de Bullrich y la incógnita de Kicillof frente a Cristina
    2

    Elecciones 2027: Carlos Pagni analizó la apuesta electoral de Massa, el plan de Bullrich y la incógnita de Kicillof frente a Cristina

  3. Una periodista de un medio vinculado a Ueno Bank renunció en vivo tras el escándalo
    3

    Una periodista de un medio vinculado a Ueno Bank renunció en vivo tras el escándalo

  4. Los empresarios que pagaron la visita pastoral tendrán un cara a cara con el Papa
    4

    Los empresarios que pagaron la visita pastoral tendrán un cara a cara con el Papa