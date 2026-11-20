ROME (AP) — A nationwide strike was expected to disrupt schools, hospitals and local transport across Italy on Friday as workers and students began marching in dozens of cities to demand higher wages, lower living costs and greater social protections.

The 24-hour strike, called by Italy’s largest trade union , CGIL, was set to bring demonstrations to more than 100 cities, from Milan and Turin in the north to Naples, Palermo and Rome . Protesters denounced stagnant wages, rising living costs and what organizers called the government’s failure to strengthen public services and worker protections.

The labor action coincided with an International Day of Student Mobilization, with organizers planning demonstrations in more than 45 Italian cities. Student groups joined workers in calling for greater investment in education, measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis and policies aimed at reducing inequality.

“We need radical changes to the social and economic model,” CGIL Secretary-General Maurizio Landini said ahead of a rally in Rome, where he was set to deliver the day’s main speech.

The strike covered both the public and private sectors. Public transportation services were expected to be reduced in several cities, while disruptions were anticipated at schools and some health facilities. Authorities deployed additional police as multiple demonstrations were scheduled in several urban centers.

Planned strikes by air transport workers were canceled for Friday, though separate walkouts involving airport personnel remain scheduled for Sunday at Milan and Venice airports.

Alongside the CGIL action, grassroots unions including Cobas organized separate strikes and marches, adding to the scale of the nationwide mobilization.

The protests also took on a political dimension, with opposition leaders joining demonstrations across the country and backing workers’ demands while criticizing Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government over wages and social spending.

Organizers said the common thread linking the labor and student protests was a call for policies that put jobs, public services and living standards at the center of government priorities. Many demonstrators were also expected to carry banners calling for peace and increased investment in welfare, schools and health care.