It's a Prohibition-era classic. How to make a Cider Cup cocktail

This spin on the Cider Cup is from my cocktail book “Good Spirits” ; the original drink has roots going back to the early 20th century.

In Jacques Straub’s 1914 book, “Drinks,” cider, brandy, curaçao, maraschino liqueur, pineapple and citrus fruits came together like a pre-Prohibition party in a glass. During Prohibition, when bartenders had to get scrappy, cider-based cocktails like the Cider Cup gained real traction — lower-proof, easy to disguise, but still full of flavor and finesse.

Over in the U.K., the Cider Cup became a staple of British garden parties — light, cold and fruity, perfect for warm afternoons.

This version takes its cues from Julian Anderson’s bar at the Montana Club, in Helena, Montana, where the drink became more refined and intentional with fewer fruit juices and a touch of brandy to make it more cozy.

Make sure that your cider is really cold. If using a can, toss it in the fridge for a few hours, or even the freezer for a bit. A little slush isn’t harmful at all. Serving this one on ice is also A-OK! Calvados can sub in for the cognac or brandy for less sweetness, or rum (light or aged) for more sweetness.

Optional add-ins for seasonal or signature flair: Add mint, rosemary or thyme for a garden vibe; use seasonal fruits like sliced apples, pears or citrus wheels for more texture and aroma; in the fall, add a touch of cinnamon or cardamom for spice.

Equipment and Ingredients

Jigger

Barspoon

2 tablespoons superfine sugar

½ ounce water

Dash Angostura bitters (optional)

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

1 ounce white curaçao

½ ounce cognac or brandy

1 pint hard cider, chilled

Ice cubes, for serving (optional)

Directions

Start with a pint or stemmed beer/cider glass and add the superfine sugar and water to dissolve it. Give it a swirl with your barspoon to make a quick syrup right in the glass. Here is where you add the Angostura bitters if you’d like that extra layer of spice flavor. Add the lemon juice, then pour in the white curaçao and a splash of cognac or brandy. Stir gently to bring it all together. Now top it off with a pint of ice-cold hard cider, pouring slowly to keep those bubbles bright. Add a little ice if you want it extra cold. That’s it — simple, smart, and refreshing.

Tiffanie Barriere is a bartender’s bartender and a mixologist, educator and hospitality leader. She has been named a Food & Wine Game Changer; received a Tales of the Cocktail Visionary Award; and contributed recipes to several cocktail books. She is based in Atlanta.

Excerpted from “Good Spirits” by Tiffanie Barriere. Copyright (copyright) 2026 by Tiffanie Barriere. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.