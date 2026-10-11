Jackson Blake and Jordan Martinook have a goal and an assist each as Hurricanes top Blackhawks 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Jackson Blake and Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist each and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night.

Mark Jankowski, Sebastian Aho and Taylor Hall also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions who won their fourth in a row and outplayed the Blackhawks, outshooting them 39-26 and winning the majority of the faceoffs.

Beginning with Jankowski’s breakaway score in the final minute of the first period, Carolina scored three goals in a span of 4:25. A short-handed goal by Aho and an even-strength goal by Blake within 1:19 of each other early in the second period gave Carolina a 3-0 lead.

Chicago’s Roman Kantserov scored his first NHL goal 4:40 into the second period, briefly drawing the Blackhawks within two goals. Hall’s goal 1:25 later gave Carolina a 4-1 lead. Martinook beat Spencer Knight on a slot backhand five minutes into the third period.

Oliver Moore scored Chicago’s second goal with 5:46 to play.

Lightly-tested Brandon Bussi stopped 24 shots for Carolina in picking up his second win in four starts. Knight made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, and fell to 1-3.

It was the fifth loss in six games for Chicago. The game was the first of two for the Blackhawks without center Frank Nazar, suspended for an illegal check to New York Islander Bo Horvat’s head on Thursday.

Up Next

Carolina is at Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Chicago plays the second of seven straight games at home against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here