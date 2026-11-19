NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Fowler watched Connor Hellebuyck stonewall Canada in the Olympic final in Milan in February and backstop the U.S. to its first men's hockey gold medal at the Games since 1980.

Nine months later, Fowler stood at the other end of the rink from Hellebuyck and outdueled the three-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender. It was the latest example of how Fowler has become the guy in goal for the Montreal Canadiens, the NHL's most successful franchise, and looks like the kind of difference-maker who could be a big reason the Stanley Cup returns to the hockey-mad city.

"He’s probably been our best player all year," captain Nick Suzuki said Wednesday night after he and his teammates handed Hellebuyck his first loss since joining the New Jersey Devils in a trade from Winnipeg. “He understands the game at a really high level. He can read plays well. He can read situations. It’s such a big key for a goalie to be ahead of the play. He seems to not over-push, always seems composed, making big saves for us.”

Fowler, who turns 22 on Saturday, ranks third with a .924 save percentage and fourth with a 2.19 goals-against average among NHL netminders who have made at least 10 starts. The secret to his success? Not thinking too much.

"Just trust the group in front of me and stop the puck if I see it," Fowler said after stopping 27 of the 29 shots he faced at New Jersey. “Every game’s just another new opportunity to kind of be the best version of myself.”

Fowler has been at his best after defeats, not losing back-to-back games this season. After allowing three goals to the New York Rangers on Tuesday night, he was back to being dialed in against the Devils.

The Melbourne, Florida, native got scored on twice early, then turned aside the final 22 shots he faced. The more chaotic the situation, including a penalty kill in the final minutes clinging to the lead, the better Fowler handled it.

“He just has such a good understanding of the type of player he is, so he trusts himself as a player,” top defenseman Lane Hutson said. "It can be overwhelming at times, but I feel like he’s doing a pretty good job of kind of weathering it and just being himself and knowing what got him here and just doing it over and over.”

When Montreal made a run to the Eastern Conference final last spring, Jakub Dobes was between the pipes. Fowler has passed Dobes for the No. 1 job with how well he has played through the first quarter of the season, earning the trust of coach Martin St. Louis.

“We’ve said for a while that we are confident in front of our goalies,” St. Louis said in French. “Fowl is on a very good streak. He sees the puck well and uses his strengths. We’re comfortable. He does a good job.”

Hutson said Fowler's play gives the Canadiens confidence. Fowler doesn't lack that, but perhaps his biggest strength is a short memory in forgetting the goals he gives up and the big saves he makes.

“It’s part of the position," Fowler said. "It’s the worst part when you get scored on, but the harsh reality is, especially in this league, you’re not going to have a shutout every night. It’s difficult to get that through your head that every night you’re going to get scored on — maybe some occasions not. But kind of once it happens, you can’t change it. Just move on.”

Fowler joked that he didn't use facing Hellebuyck as a source of motivation because, “I’m not shooting on him.” But playing against someone of that caliber certainly factored into his thinking.

“When you’re out there, you respect everybody,” Fowler said. "But there’s a job at hand, and I think it just makes me want to raise my level to not give up any freebies because you don’t score too many on him.”

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