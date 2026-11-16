Jaguars are on the verge of the longest 30-point scoring streak in franchise history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars put together a scoring streak like this, they advanced to the AFC title game.

Nearly a decade later — and with eight games left in the regular season — they appear poised for another deep playoff run.

The Jaguars (7-2) tied a franchise record (set in 2017) by scoring 30 or more points for the fourth consecutive game in a 17-point victory at Tennessee. They can break the mark at the New York Giants (5-3-1) on Sunday.

“It is a fun group that each week you don’t really know who’s going to be the guy,” coach Liam Coen said. “And that’s what’s really fun about game-planning with this group and coming up with a plan throughout the course of the week because on any given Sunday, any one of these guys can step up.”

Trevor Lawrence has been the key, though. He has 1,110 yards passing, with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, over the four-game scoring spurt. He finished with a season-high 352 yards passing against the Titans, his most in two years in Coen’s system.

“We’re on the same page and, obviously, the more you see things, the more you rep things, the more comfortable you get," Lawrence said. “I think you’re seeing that come to life, not just for me, but our whole offense. … I think it’s that time of year where you win some of these games and you got to look at it for what it is.”

It has the makings of a special season, one rarely enjoyed in Jacksonville.

After all, this is the franchise that once played 58 consecutive games without scoring 30 points and tied a dubious NFL record.

Now, the Jaguars are seemingly scoring at will. They have topped 30 points six times in nine games this season. They have developed Parker Washington into a legit No. 1 receiver. They have second-year pro Bhayshul Tuten running like a seasoned vet. And they keep finding new ways to use two-way standout Travis Hunter.

And now they have two defenders — tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates III — ready to add to the mix for the final two months of the regular season. Davis and Bates, both acquired at the trade deadline for a combined four future draft picks, were held out against the Titans to give them a bye week and avoid the potential of playing 18 consecutive games.

“Hopefully those guys can only come and add to an already talented, tough team as we get down a stretch that we’re trying to go on a run here,” Coen said.

What’s working

Cam Little made four field goals for the second consecutive week, extending his streak to 14 in a row this season. He hit from 46, 48, 36 and 40 yards out against the Titans.

What needs help

Jacksonville managed just one sack against Tennessee despite leading by at least a touchdown for most of the second half. Adding Davis could help a D-line that is tied for 23rd in the NFL with 17 sacks. Travon Walker leads the team with three, one more than Josh Hines-Allen.

Stock up

Washington leads the NFL with 17.9 yards a catch. He has raised his average every year he’s been in the league: 8.3 (2023), 12.2 (2024), 14.6 (2025). And he continues to raise the expected value of his next contract.

Stock down

Chris Rodriguez ran four times for 5 yards at Tennessee, averaging 1.3 yards a carry. It came on the heels of last week’s outing in which he ran 10 times for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries

Center Robert Hainsey (left knee) and defensive end Danny Striggow (concussion) left the game and did not return.

Key number

20,106 — Number of career passing yards for Lawrence, who joined Josh Allen, Cam Newton and Dak Prescott as the fourth QB in NFL history to amass 20,000 yards passing, 115 TD passes and 20 rushing scores in his first six seasons.

Next steps

If the Jaguars beat the Giants, they will have won three road games in as many weeks for the first time since 2005.

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