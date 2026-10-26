Jaguars coach Liam Coen says WR Brian Thomas will 'help us make plays' against the Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen believes struggling receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will “be able to help us make plays this week.”

Thomas was benched at halftime of the team's loss to Houston at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 18, raising speculation that the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 draft might get traded during the team's bye week.

Nothing materialized, and now Coen expects Thomas to be back on the field when the Jaguars (4-2) host AFC South rival Indianapolis (2-5) on Sunday. The Colts have lost 11 consecutive road games against Jacksonville, a skid that includes a 2016 matchup in London.

Two of Thomas' four 100-yard games came against Indy.

“Every week’s different, and I think that’s what’s kind of special about this group is that every week you got to get new people stepping up and making plays, and he’s no different," Coen said Monday. "He’s going to be able to help us make plays this week. I bet it. I know it.

“We’re going to continue to support him and put our arm around him and continue to do what we got to do to make plays on Sundays.”

Thomas has nine receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown this season. He played a career-low 15 snaps against the Texans, creating more opportunities for two-way standout Travis Hunter and rookie Josh Cameron .

Thomas was targeted twice in the first half but failed to catch either pass. The first one was a clear drop on the opening series. His cleats slipped out from under him on the second one at the end of the first half, negating a play that would have put the Jaguars in field-goal range with a second remaining.

Thomas declined to speak to reporters after the game.

His career has gone south since hauling in 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns — and making the Pro Bowl — as a rookie.

He had 48 receptions on 91 targets in 2025, catching just 47.3% of the balls thrown his way. He tied for second in the NFL with 10 drops and had several more in which he short-armed attempts or stopped running. He even ducked while going for one pass in the end zone.

He finished with 707 yards receiving and two touchdowns. No one — not even Thomas — could figure out exactly why he seemed off all season. He acknowledged the death of former college teammate Kyren Lacy in April 2025 weighed on his mind. And the mounting drops definitely affected his confidence.

He looked as if he would bounce back with a strong offseason, but he dropped two passes at Denver in Week 2 and landed back in the doghouse in London.

“BT works at it. He cares about this,” Coen said. "He cares about winning and losing, cares about his team. We all want to see guys have success individually, but I’m excited about attacking this week with BT.”

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