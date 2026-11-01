Jaguars deliver big plays on both sides of the ball in 42-7 romp over rebuilding Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, including one to recently benched receiver Brian Thomas Jr. , and the Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Indianapolis Colts 42-7 in the rain Sunday to extend their home winning streak in the series to 12.

Lawrence also connected with Bhayshul Tuten on a screen in the third quarter and found rookie Nate Boerkircher on a 31-yarder in an opening half filled with big plays for the Jaguars (5-2).

Tuten added a 39-yard scoring scamper in which he broke three tackles, and Rayuan Lane returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown with 10 seconds to play in the second quarter.

Jacksonville’s 28-0 lead was the third-largest advantage at halftime in franchise history. It came five days after the Colts (2-6) traded two of their best players, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and longtime guard Quenton Nelson , to kick-start a rebuilding effort.

Indianapolis also fired general manager Chris Ballard last month and is reportedly willing to part with star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor was bottled up most of the day against Jacksonville, finishing with 23 yards on eight carries and getting saddled with a fumble on a botched trick play. He is the last player to top 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jaguars, accomplishing the feat in the 2024 regular-season finale.

Jacksonville’s run defense could get tested moving forward, though, because 335-pound nose DaVon Hamilton sustained what looked like a significant right knee injury in the second quarter. Players rushed to his side, and a team trainer quickly called for a cart to take him to the locker room. He was ruled out minutes later.

Indianapolis last won at EverBank Stadium in 2014. The 12-game skid includes a trip to London in 2016. Even during some of the Jaguars’ worst years — a one-win campaign in 2020 and a pair of three-win seasons — they managed to beat the Colts at home.

This one was never in doubt.

Coming off a bye and wearing the franchise’s new “Bold City” rivalry uniforms, Lawrence completed 10 of 14 passes for 210 yards and the Jaguars won their seventh consecutive regular-season game at home. They have outscored opponents 271-75 in those games.

Indianapolis has dropped four in a row and 13 of 15 dating to last season.

Daniel Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards, with a touchdown to Josh Downs and two interceptions. He was benched in the fourth quarter and replaced by Anthony Richardson.

Key injuries

Colts played without nickel cornerback Justin Walley.

Jaguars had three starters besides Hamilton injured in the game: safety Eric Murray (left elbow), defensive end Travon Walker (right-side ribs) and right guard Ezra Cleveland (right ankle). Backup linebacker Branson Combs (left arm) also left the game in the fourth.

Up next

The Colts host Dallas next Sunday.

The Jaguars play at Baltimore on Thursday night.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here